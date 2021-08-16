Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $53.28. 338,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,619,682. The company has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

