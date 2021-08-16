Investors Research Corp Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

NASDAQ:RTH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.13. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.84. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $141.90 and a twelve month high of $180.92.

