Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $28.06. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,044. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.98.

