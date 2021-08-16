Investors Research Corp Purchases 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $35.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,719.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

