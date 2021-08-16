ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Up 55.0% in July

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:IO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). On average, analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IO. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.