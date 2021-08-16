Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IPSEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.