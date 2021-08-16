iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle Sells 11,233 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $89.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.04. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

