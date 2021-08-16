Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 17,871 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 809,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.