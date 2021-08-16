Ironwood Financial llc Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 199,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.83. 208,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.