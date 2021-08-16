Ironwood Financial llc Has $8.51 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 326,493 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. 3,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

