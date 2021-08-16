Ironwood Financial llc Has $8.51 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 326,493 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. 3,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.