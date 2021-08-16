Ironwood Financial llc Has $945,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

