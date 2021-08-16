iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 113.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 274,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000.

BATS:HEFA opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

