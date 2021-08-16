iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.09. 1,602,246 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

