iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.79% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

