iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 127,730 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,072. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.626 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

