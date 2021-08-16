iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEDI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. 2,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82.

