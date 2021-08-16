iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

