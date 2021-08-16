iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

