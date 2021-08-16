iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

