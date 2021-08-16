iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,401,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40.

