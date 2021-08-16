iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 2.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after acquiring an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,203,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.34 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

