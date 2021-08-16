iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 249.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.43. 1,038,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.