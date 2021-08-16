iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.0% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.93. The company had a trading volume of 62,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

