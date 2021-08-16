iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $445.96. 181,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

