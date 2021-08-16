iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $288.85 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $216.85 and a 1 year high of $290.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

