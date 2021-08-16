iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Position Trimmed by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $257.44 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.00.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

