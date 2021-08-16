Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $34.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $35.78 million. Iteris posted sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $135.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Iteris by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 53.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 318,391 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.10 on Monday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a PE ratio of 610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.