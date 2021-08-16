Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Announces Earnings Results

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 359.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.91.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

