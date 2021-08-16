Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Down 61.8% in July

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the July 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRN. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $572.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

