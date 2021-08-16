JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JBGS traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

