Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

AVAH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

AVAH stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

