JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 2,603 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.