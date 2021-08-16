JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,349 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

