JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 48,736 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,736 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.93. 8,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.55.

