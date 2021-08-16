JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $18.43 Average PT from Analysts

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,838. The company has a market capitalization of $611.74 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

