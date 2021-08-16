JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $86.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

NYSE TJX opened at $70.49 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

