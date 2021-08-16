Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 419.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on JBAXY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of JBAXY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,886. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

