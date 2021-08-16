Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRUB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

