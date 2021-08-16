Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kadmon by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,011 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kadmon by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 163,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Kadmon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 829,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadmon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDMN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,687,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,041. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

