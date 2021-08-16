Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLTR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $11.80 on Monday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

