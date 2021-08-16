Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

KSU stock opened at $292.66 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

