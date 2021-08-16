KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $45.53 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. KARMA has a market cap of $45.53 million and $128.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 151.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006355 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00072859 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

