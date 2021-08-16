Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Katapult stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Katapult has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

