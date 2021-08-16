Katherine T. Gates Sells 19,883 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.28. 590,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,305. The firm has a market cap of $604.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.00 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 667,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXC. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.