Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,932 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QVAL. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,090,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1,276.5% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 434,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 402,516 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period.

Shares of QVAL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.48. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24.

