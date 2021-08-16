Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.14. 7,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,917. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.