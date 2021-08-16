Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 9,034 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

