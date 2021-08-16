Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 678 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000.

VTI traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.45. 75,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

