KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get KDDI alerts:

Shares of KDDIY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 75,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. KDDI has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.08.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.