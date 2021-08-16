KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.90 price objective on the stock.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 86 Research upgraded KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55. KE has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

